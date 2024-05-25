Indirect talks on Gaza to be held in Qatar’s capital in coming days — TV channel

CAIRO, May 25. /TASS/. Talks seeking peace for the Gaza Strip between a delegation of the Palestinian movement Hamas and Israeli authorities with the participation of mediators are expected to resume in the Qatari capital of Doha shortly, the Ash-Sharq television channel said.

According to the channel’s sources, "the talks seeking to [put an end to] the war in the Gaza Strip are expected to resume next week in Doha."

The Sky News Arabia television channel reported citing a source, almost simultaneously with this information, that "negotiations on a deal to exchange [hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails] will begin in the Qatari capital in the coming days.".