DONETSK, May 24. /TASS/. A former serviceman of the Ukrainian army has surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk. He arrived at the agreed place on a Ukrainian tank, the military and security authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic have told TASS.

"Maxim Likhachev, a former serviceman of Ukraine’s 110th brigade. He joined us near Donetsk on a Ukrainian T-64 tank," TASS was told.

In February 2024, Likhachev was transferred to the 119th territorial defense brigade, and a month later - to the 59th separate mechanized infantry brigade.