Israel’s actions in Gaza contradict international law — German Vice-Chancellor

BERLIN, May 26. /TASS/. Israel’s activities in the Gaza Strip are incompatible with international law, German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said.

"Certainly, Israel should abide by international law. And famine, sufferings of the Palestinian population, attacks in the Gaza Strip, as we see now according to the court decision, are incompatible with international law," Habeck said, cited by the DPA news agency. "It means Israel breaks borders there. And it cannot do that," the Vice-Chancellor added.

The UN International Court of Justice ruled earlier that Israel should halt the offensive in Rafah and keep open the checkpoint of the same name for help provision to the Palestinian people.