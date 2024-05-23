Russian troops strike Ukrainian military train with tanks near Kharkov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s strikes hit a Ukrainian military train with tanks, railway hubs and a drone operator training base in the Kharkov Region, defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"The strikes were delivered against the railway hubs used for the transportation of units to reinforce the Kharkov grouping, the Lyubotin and Kharkov-Sortirovochny railway stations. According to the latest data, a military train with ten tanks was at the Lyubotin station," the defense circles said.

Near the settlement of Korotich in the Kharkov Region, Russian troops hit a sports aerodrome that served as a training base for UAV operators, the defense circles said.