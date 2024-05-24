No risks for nuke plant forecasted from water discharge at Dnieper HPP

MELITOPOL, May 25. /TASS/. Employees at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) do not forecast any risks for the facility due to the water discharge at the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

"We do not forecast any risks for the ZNPP," the nuclear facility’s spokeswoman Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that the Ukrainian side had opened all the spillway gates at the Dnieper HPP, massively discharging water, with islands in the Dnieper delta at risk of being flooded.