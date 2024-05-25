US turns it ‘upside down’ claiming Russia is not ready for talks — Russian ambassador

NEW YORK, May 25. /TASS/. The United States deliberately tries to "turn everything upside down" by claiming that Russia is allegedly not ready for peace talks with Ukraine, Russian ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told the US magazine Newsweek.

"We consider statements by representatives of the US administration about Russia’s alleged lack of readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine as a deliberate attempt to turn everything ‘upside down’," he said.

Antonov added that "there can be no talk of any ‘freezing’ of the conflict" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin "did not say anything like this."

In addition, the Russian ambassador emphasized that any Russian-Ukrainian agreements "must take into account the situation ‘on the ground’."

"Retreat or withdrawal of the Russian Federation Armed Forces to hypothetical dividing lines is excluded," he stated.