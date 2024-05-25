Death toll from Israeli military operation in Gaza exceeds 35,900 — health ministry

CAIRO, May 25. /TASS/. More than 35,900 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli military launched a military operation in that region, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"The death toll from Israeli aggression in Gaza stands at 35,903 Arabs from early October last year to today," the ministry said in a statement, adding that since then, 80,420 people had been injured.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry said, 46 Palestinians were killed and 130 more were wounded as a result Israeli forces’ attacks across Gaza.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian truce was brokered by Egypt and Qatar and lasted a week. According to Israel, 110 hostages were released then. On December 1, the ceasefire was broken and combat operations resumed and are still going on.