Russian troops blocking Starlink service in Ukraine — NYT

NEW YORK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian troops have been using jamming systems to disupt Starlink service for Ukraine’s armed forces and interfere with their drone navigation, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

"We’re losing the electronic warfare fight," the deputy commander of the 92nd’s Achilles strike drone battalion with the call sign Ajax told the NYT in an interview. "One day before the attacks, it just shut down," he lamented.

According to the US newspaper, Starlink satellite internet service has been critical to the Ukrainian military since the start of Russia’s special military operation. It previously provided video feeds from drones to target artillery from a distance or was used for coordination on the battlefield, the NYT explained.

However, Russian troops have been using new and more advanced electronic warfare in recent weeks, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fyodorov told The New York Times. While the Ukrainian military have tried to shield Starlink from Russian jamming, including placing the terminals in holes dug in the ground or putting metal mesh over them, such solutions have not been effective. If Russian troops continue to succeed in their technology, it could mark a tactical shift in the conflict, the newspaper concluded.