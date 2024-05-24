Russia to retaliate Romania's decision to declare its diplomat persona non grata — MFA

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia will respond to Romania's decision to declare a diplomat of the Russian embassy in Bucharest persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.

Earlier today, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said that a diplomat of the Russian Embassy had been declared persona non grata on the territory of the country. According to the ministry, this is due to "actions that contradict the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

On Friday, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism reported the preliminary detention of a Romanian citizen in the country on charges of treason. According to the statement, he allegedly sent photos of Romanian or NATO-owned military facilities to the Russian embassy in Bucharest.