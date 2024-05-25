Putin to pay state visit to Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, where he will hold talks with leader of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This is the third foreign trip of the Russian leader after the inauguration on May 7. The forthcoming visit will be the state one, with the highest of the possible statuses.

Putin and Mirziyoyev will discuss the current condition and prospects of further development of bilateral relations, the strategic partnership and allies’ relations, and will also exchange opinions on current regional problems, the Kremlin’s press service said.

Heads of states will also take part in the first meeting of the Council of Regions of Russia and Uzbekistan. Furthermore, several joint documents will be signed during the visit.