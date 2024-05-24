NATO won't invite Ukraine to join alliance at Washington summit — diplomat

WASHINGTON, May 24. /TASS/. NATO will not invite Ukraine to join its ranks at the July summit in Washington, but will provide Kiev with substantial assistance, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said.

"We do not anticipate that there will be an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, but we think that will be substantial show of support for Ukraine as it works when it's war," the US diplomat said.

Earlier, US officials had publicly signaled several times that Kiev would not receive an invitation to join the alliance at the Washington summit. US envoy to the United Nations Julianne Smith was among those who spoke out on the issue.