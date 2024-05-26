Opposition proposes Archbishop Galstanyan as candidate for Armenia’s PM

YYEREVAN, May 26. /TASS/. Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland, which is holding a rally in downtown Yerevan, has proposed Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan as candidate for the country’s prime minister.

"We have been holding meeting and discussions for a month. We met with representatives from various spheres, political parties and public movements. The absolute majority of people we talked to shared the opinion that Bagrat Galstanyan should be a candidate for prime minister," Gurgen Malikyan, a movement leader, told the rally.