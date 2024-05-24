Missiles for Strela-10M3 air defense systems prove effective on battlefield — gunmaker

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. 9M333 surface-to-air missiles with homing warheads for Strela-10M3 air defense systems have proven their worth on the battlefield in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Kalashnikov Group said on Friday.

"9M333 surface-to-air missiles have been produced by the Kalashnikov Group since 2020 and have proved to be efficient in the special military operation in accomplishing combat missions," the defense firm’s press office said in a statement.

Strela-10 air defense system crews from the Northern Fleet’s separate Guards marine infantry formation shielding Russian troops from enemy air attacks on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson direction detected a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone during their combat duty, the press office said. The video posted by the Russian Defense Ministry showed a Strela-10 air defense system crew locking on a Ukrainian drone and wiping it out in a missile strike.