Carrier rocket for Progress MS-27 spaceship assembled — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket that is to blast off with the Progress MS-27 cargo spaceship on May 30 has been assembled, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The carrier rocket for a cargo spaceship launch has been assembled! The Soyuz rocket with Progress MS-27 will be taken to the spaceport on May 27," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to Roscosmos, the carrier vehicle is scheduled to be launched from the Baikonur spaceport at 12:43 Moscow time (9:43 a.m. GMT) on May 30.

The Progress MS-287 cargo spacecraft will deliver 2,500 kilograms of cargoes to the International Space Station (ISS).