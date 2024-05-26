Biden dishonors all Russians by insinuations against Putin — Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden insults all the Russian people by his invectives against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"I believe such behavior is unacceptable for any responsible politician, especially the leader of the nation. Verbal rudeness and attempts to raise self-esteem on account of the image of our President reflect anger of Washington because Russia, using the US wordings, is challenging the ‘rule-based world order’," Antonov said, cited by the press service of the Russian mission. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden again used offensive speech against the Russian leader.

"It’s time for the local establishment to stand the fact that we will continue pursuing the independent and sovereign policy based on national interests," the Russian diplomat stressed. Biden "insults the entire Russian nation firmly lining up behind the head of state" by making insinuations against Putin, Antonov added.