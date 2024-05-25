‘Anora’ wins Palme d’Or at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

PARIS, May 25. /TASS/. ‘Anora’ by US director Sean Baker has won the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which closing ceremony was aired live on France 2 television channel.

The comedy-drama tells about a sex worker travelling between New York and Las Vegas. A Russian oligarch is going to marry her. Russian actor Yury Borisov played one of the parts in the movie.

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ earned the Grand Prix. The young female director has participated in a Cannes Film Festival three times so far. She made a debut with ‘Afternoon Clouds’, the only Indian film in the screening program, in 2017.

The Best Actress award was shared by four actresses: Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana and Adriana Paz for ‘Emilia Perez’ by French director Jacques Audiard. This musical thriller won the Jury Prize.

The Best Actor award went to American actor Jesse Plemons for his role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Kinds of Kindness’.

Portuguese director Miguel Gomes won the Best Director award for his drama ‘Grand Tour’. The Best Screenplay award went to writer and filmmaker Coralie Fargeat for ‘The Substance.’ The festival’s jury presented a special award to Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof for ‘The Seed Of The Sacred Fig’.

During the ceremony, US filmmaker George Lucas received an honorary Palme d’Or for his career.