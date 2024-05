PARIS, May 26. /TASS/. First matches will take place at the Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam tennis tournament in this season, on Sunday.

The prize pool of the tennis contest in France will be about 53.47 mln euro. Twenty-one Russian athletes will participate in singles. The tournament will end on July 9.

The Roland Garros is the milestone competition for Russian tennis players and one of the most successful. Among tournament winners are in particular Evgeny Kafelnikov and Maria Sharapova.