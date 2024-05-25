Those invited to allegedly peace summit should be aware of Stoltenberg urge — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Those invited to the allegedly peace conference in Switzerland should be aware of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s urge to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s strikes on Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted the statements made by Stoltenberg "who urged NATO countries to lift restrictions on strikes by the Kiev regime on targets across Russia." "It is useful for everyone invited to the allegedly peace conference in Switzerland to know it," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Switzerland plans to hold a conference on Ukraine in the Burgenstock resort on June 15-16. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, the G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia has not been invited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would not ask to participate in the conference if it was not wanted there. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, holding the conference in Switzerland is a "road leading nowhere," with Moscow not seeing the West's desire to do business in a fair manner. At the same time, Russia has repeatedly stressed that Moscow has never refused to settle the conflict with Kiev through peace talks.

Stoltenberg said earlier in an interview with The Economist that Ukraine should have the possibility of strikes on military targets located on the internationally-acknowledged Russian territory.