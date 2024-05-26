Israeli troops storming Jenin city — TV

DUBAI, May 26. /TASS/. The Israeli military are storming the city of Jenin on the West Bank of Jordan, Al Jazeera television reports.

Servicemen of the Israel Defense Forces are blocking passes among city quarters and a refugee camp nearby, the TV channel says. All the hospitals in the city and certain key buildings are cordoned, with sniper teams on their roofs.

About thirty combat vehicles are taking part in the assault. Explosions and shooting are heard in the city. Reports appear about clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian resistance forces.