Eight missiles fired at Israel from Rafah’s vicinity — IDF

TEL AVIV, May 26. /TASS/. Eight missiles were fired by Palestinian radicals at Israel from the vicinity of the city of Rafah, with some of them being intercepted by Israel air defense systems, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel a short while ago, eight projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Rafah into Israeli territory," it said. "A number of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array."

According to the Kan radio station, the air raid warning was issued in the central part of the country for the first time in the past four months. Two people were wounded when they were on their way to a bomb shelter.