Russia hammers Ukrainian military sites with 49 strikes over week — top brass

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered 49 combined strikes at Ukrainian military sites, military-industrial facilities, arms, ammunition and fuel depots, army and mercenaries’ deployment areas over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On May 18-24 of this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 49 combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enemy military aerodrome infrastructure, missile, ammunition and fuel depots and workshops for the production of naval drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. The strikes also targeted temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian army, foreign mercenaries and nationalist formations and Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops repulse 23 Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over week

Russian troops kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses, repulsed 23 Ukrainian army counterattacks and liberated the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov area over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov Region as a result of active operations and continued moving deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of five army and four territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces. They repulsed 23 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Glubokoye, Tikhoye, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses 1,840 troops in Kharkov area over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,840 troops, four multiple rocket launchers and 37 field artillery guns in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses over the week amounted to 1,840 personnel, six tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, four Grad and Vampire multiple rocket launchers and 37 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian forces take better positions in Kupyansk area over week

Russian forces took better positions and inflicted casualties on seven Ukrainian brigades in the Kupyansk area where the enemy lost roughly 2,040 troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and inflicted casualties on formations of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. Over the past period, they repelled 15 counterattacks by units of four Ukrainian army brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova, Novovodyanoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 2,040 personnel," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army also lost two tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, and 32 field artillery guns, among them 14 Western-made weapons in the Kupyansk direction over the week, it specified.

Russian troops liberate three communities in Donetsk area over week

Russian troops liberated three communities in the Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Southern Battlegroup units liberated the settlements of Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations and kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike 11 Ukrainian brigades in Donetsk area over week

Russian troops inflicted casualties on 11 Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of seven army and four territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.

Russian troops inflict 3,285 casualties on Ukrainian army in Donetsk area over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 3,285 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, the enemy lost as many as 3,285 personnel, seven tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 46 motor vehicles, 32 field artillery guns, among them 27 Western-made weapons," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops wiped out 10 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russian troops repel 41 Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over week

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and repelled 41 Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on nine Ukrainian army and National Guard formations. They repelled 41 counterattacks by assault groups of eight Ukrainian brigades in areas near the settlements of Shumy, Netailovo, Novokalinovo, Umanskoye, Ocheretino, Arkhangelskoye and Solovoyovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy 12 Western-made combat vehicles in Avdeyevka area over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed 12 Western-made armored combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army in the Avdeyevka area where the enemy lost roughly 2,770 troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week in that direction, the Ukrainian army lost as many as 2,770 personnel, a tank, 26 motor vehicles, 35 field artillery guns and 20 armored combat vehicles, among them four German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles, five Bradley IFVs and three MaxxPro armored personnel carriers of US manufacture," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses 920 troops in south Donetsk area over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 920 troops in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s motorized infantry brigade and territorial defense brigade. They repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s mechanized brigade, territorial defense brigade and National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Vladimirovka, Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 920 personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, 39 motor vehicles, and also 18 field artillery guns, among them 10 Western-made weapons," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike eight Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over week

Russian troops inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of two Ukrainian marine infantry brigades, three army brigades, two territorial defense formations and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

Russian troops inflict 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kherson area over week

Russian troops inflicted roughly 350 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kherson area over the week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 350 personnel, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 35 motor vehicles, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, and also 24 field artillery guns, among them seven US-made M777 howitzers and a UK-made FH70 towed howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over week

Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, aircraft and air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 planes, eight French-made SCALP-EG cruise missiles, 25 US-made ATACMS tactical missiles and Tochka-U missiles and 18 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs," the ministry said.

Russian forces also destroyed 13 US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, a Neptune anti-ship missile, 91 US-made HIMARS, Czech-made Vampire and Ukrainian Olkha rockets and 356 unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, it specified.

Sixty-seven Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Sixty-seven Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, sixty-seven Ukrainian service members surrendered at the line of combat engagement," the ministry said.