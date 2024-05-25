Lavrov, Iran’s acting Foreign Minister confirm intention to continue strategic partnership

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed the intention to form a strategic partnership between the two countries and fulfill all agreements in a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties confirmed the firm intention to unconditionally adhere to the line chosen by the two countries’ leaders to form a strategic partnership between Russia and Iran and readiness to implement all existing agreements and projects in various areas," the statement reads.

Lavrov offered condolences over the death of the Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister of the Islamic republic Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash, the ministry added. "Sergey Lavrov offered the Iranian colleague the deepest condolences over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Ali Bagheri Kani thanked Russia’s leadership for attention and support shown, as well as heartfelt sympathy and compassion to the Iranian people," the statement said.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. Among those on board were also Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz Muhammad Ali Ale-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard. All passengers and crew of the helicopter were killed in the crash. A commission has been created to investigate the causes of the disaster. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber became the acting President of Iran. Early presidential elections are scheduled for June 28.