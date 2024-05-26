Putin arrives in Tashkent

TASHKENT, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tashkent on a two-day state visit.

The official program will begin on Monday. He will have talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The two leaders will discuss the current state of and prospects for further development of bilateral relations and will exchange view on current regional problems.

Putin and Mirziyoyev will also take part in the first meeting of the Council of Russian and Uzbek Regions. The visit is expected to yield several joint documents.

This is Putin’s third foreign visit after he took office for the fifth time (the inauguration ceremony was held on May 7).