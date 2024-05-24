Putin slams EU commissioner’s threatening hints addressed to Georgian PM as 'hogwash'

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as "political hogwash" European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi’s threatening remark addressed to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. While criticizing the Georgian law on foreign agents the EU official recalled the fate of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who experienced an attempt on his life.

"I can't comment on what some European commissioner has said. There are many commissioners and they are constantly changing and talking nonsense," Putin said at a joint news conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after talks.

"If this is true <...>, this can be called in no way other than political hogwash. This says it all," the Russian leader said. "Unfortunately, the irresponsibility of mid-level officials, especially on this track, is growing. We often face it ourselves. This is regrettable."