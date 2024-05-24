Ukraine discharging water from Dnieper HPP — Kherson Region governor

GEICHESK, May 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side has opened all the spillway gates at the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), discharging lots of water; islands in the Dnieper delta are at risk of being flooded, governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said.

"According to our data, the enemy has opened all the spillway gates at the Dnieper HPP. Discharged water will be rising for sever days. There is no risk of a big flood in riverfront settlements in the Kherson Region, but islands in the Dnieper delta are in the potential flooding zone," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Yevgeny Kuzmin, a member of the Kherson Region legislature, made a post on his Telegram channel calling on people living near the river to be vigilant. Local emergencies services are monitoring the situation.