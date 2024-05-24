BRATISLAVA, May 24. /TASS/. The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was the victim of an assassination attempt on May 15, is improving, the directorate of the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica (Central Slovakia) said on its Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Mr. Prime Minister’s health condition is stable, with moderate improvement. We believe that things will continue in this way," the health professionals pointed out.

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Robert Fico served as Slovak prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18, becoming PM again on October 25, 2023. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.