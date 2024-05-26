International contingent deployment in Haiti postponed for three weeks

HAVANA, May 26. /TASS/. The deployment of the international contingent in Haiti initially scheduled for May 26 will be postponed for three weeks, the HaitiLibre web portal said.

The portal quoted William Ruto, the President of Kenya, The country is preparing to send its police offers to Haiti as part of the international mission. The bulk of the contingent will come to Haiti in three works to support local police in fighting with gangs. A high-level team dealing with planning of contingent deployment is already in Haiti and met local colleagues to discuss details of the operation, Ruto said.

The postponement was caused by the delay in deliveries of special vehicles fitted with armament, radio sets and other communication facilities.