G7 makes progress in talks on use of profits from Russian sovereign assets — statement

ROME, May 25. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) is making progress in the negotiations on the use of profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to provide aid to Ukraine, the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a joint statement after a meeting in Stresa in northern Italy.

"Following up on the G7 Leaders’ Statement of 24 February 2024, we are making progress in our discussions on 4 potential avenues to bring forward the extraordinary profits stemming from immobilized Russian sovereign assets to the benefit of Ukraine, consistent with international law and our respective legal systems, with a view to presenting options to provide additional financial support to Ukraine to our Leaders ahead of the Apulia Summit in June," the statement said.