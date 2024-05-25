Air defenses down 15 Vampire missiles over Belgorod Region — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down 15 missiles, fired from the Vampire multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), over the borderline Belgorod Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"On May 25 at about 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT), the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, using the RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launchers, on facilities inside the Russian Federation was thwarted. The on-duty air defenses destroyed 15 missiles over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.