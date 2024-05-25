Putin to discuss procurement of weapons in demand with heads of defense enterprises

KOROLEV, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to talk about supplies of weapons in demand with the CEOs of defense enterprises, the president said when opening the meeting, which, according to him, had been prepared for a long time.

"Today we are going to discuss a package of issues related to the prospects for Russia’s defense industrial complex, including how the most sought-after weapons and equipment are being delivered," Putin said, opening the meeting.

The president pointed out that that the government has already been formed.

"We are now building up work in this area in general. That is why it is high time to get together and coordinate our stances," he explained.