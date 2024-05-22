Kremlin brands Blinken’s remarks on Raisi’s death as tactless

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he is at a loss as to how such a high-ranking diplomat as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken could rejoice at the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Kremlin official called this an embarrassment. "To be honest, I have not yet seen the original statement. It is hard to believe that a diplomat, let alone such a high-ranking representative of a country like the United States, could say something so tactless, to put it diplomatically, and in actuality, [this is] a boorish statement toward an entire nation," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Blinken claimed that offering official condolences was merely a formality and Iranian people are "probably better off" without Raisi.