Clue to question on Ukrainian authorities’ legitimacy to be found in constitution — Putin

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. It is necessary to look for the answer to the question about the legitimacy of Ukraine’s authorities in its constitution, as legal analysis is needed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko after their talks.

"It is Ukraine that has to answer this question. First and foremost, I think, from the position of the parliament, constitutional court or some other institutions," Putin said.

"It is necessary to look up what is written in the Ukrainian constitution, which government bodies are eligible to be extended under Ukraine’s constitution without any elections, without any electoral procedures, and which cannot count on these rights. This can be done based on legal analysis. These are questions to the Ukrainian political and legal system," he said.