Chinese army releases 3D simulation of missile strike on Taiwan

HONG KONG, May 24. /TASS/. The Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) has released a 3D animation of what a missile strike on Taiwan would look like, a news outlet reported.

The video was posted on the regional command's official account on the Weibo social network. It includes real footage mixed with computer animation showing the launch of missiles by PHL-03 multiple rocket launchers, DF-16 mobile short medium-range ballistic missile systems, H-6 strategic bombers, fighter jets and Project 054A frigates.

The footage ended with missiles hitting targets in Taiwan's administrative center, Taipei, and two other cities, Kaohsiung and Hualien.

On Thursday, the PLA Eastern Theater Command announced the start of the Joint Sword 2024A exercise around Taiwan, as well as near the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin. The exercise involves land, missile, naval and air forces. According to a statement from the PLA Eastern Theater Command, the drills are meant to "serve as a warning to separatist forces."

On Monday, Taiwan held an inauguration ceremony for the island's new leader, Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, the island has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China that existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.