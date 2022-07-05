Diplomat points to illegitimate sanctions commenting on denunciation of treaty with Norway

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. When Norwegian authorities say that denunciation of the treaty with Russia on delimitation of waters and cooperation in the Barents Sea and the Arctic Ocean would be impossible, they forget that they have imposed unilateral economic sanctions that violation international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel Tuesday.

The diplomat pointed out the remark, made by Norwegian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ane Havardsdatter, who said that denunciation is not provided for by the text of the agreement.

"Oh, how interesting. So, legislation, jurisprudence and laws in international relations do exist for Western regimes after all? Maybe, someone will recall, which agreement provides for unilateral economic sanctions, stealing assets and xenophobia against an entire nation?" Zakharova said.

Earlier, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin ordered the Committee on International Affairs to review an option to denounce this treaty.