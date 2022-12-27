Russia is top oil supplier to Turkey in October — statistics

ANKARA, December 27. /TASS/. Russia became the primary supplier of oil and petroleum products to Turkey with the export volume of 2.174 mln metric tons, the Turkey’s department of energy market control and regulation said on Tuesday.

Russia is followed by Iraq with 860,000 metric tons of oil and petroleum products and Kazakhstan (226,567 metric tons), the Anadolu Agency said, citing statistical data.

Turkey’s import of crude oil and petroleum products contracted by 0.04% annually to 4,203,519 metric tons in October 2022, the news agency said.

Crude oil import dropped by 0.3% in October to 2,884,087 metric tons. Diesel fuel import tumbled 17.5% to 862,282 metric tons.

Sales of petroleum products in Turkey declined by 8.7% in the reporting period to 2,652,239 metric tons, the news agency said.