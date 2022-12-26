Russian pipeline gas may be sent to markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan — Novak

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia can export its natural gas to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the long term, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.

"If we talk about perspective, this includes exports of gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan - either using the infrastructure projects of Central Asia, or through a swap from the territory of Iran. That is, we will receive their gas in the south of the country, and in exchange we will supply gas to the north for Iranian consumers," Novak said.

Novak said earlier that Russia and Iran may reach an agreement on swap supplies of oil and gas by the end of this year. "We expect around 5 mln tons [of oil] per year and up to 10 bln cubic meters [of gas] at the first stage," Deputy Prime Minister said.