Bank of Georgia denies mass closure of Russians’ accounts

TBILISI, December 23. /TASS/. There is no large-scale closing of accounts held by Russians with the Bank of Georgia, an employee of the financial institution told TASS on Friday.

Information appeared earlier on Friday in the Georgian segment of social networks that the Bank of Georgia, one of the largest in the country, had initiated the broad closure of accounts held by Russian nationals, providing them with two to five days to withdraw their money.

"We are not closing the accounts of Russians en masse. Generally, account blocking is a customary practice in our bank. There are several such cases a day. The bank does not usually justify the cause of closing his or her account to a client. It follows its internal policy," the employee said.

There are no formal restrictions in respect to opening of accounts of Russian nationals in Georgia.