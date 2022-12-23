Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to some airports until January 2

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until January 2, 2023, the agency’s press service said.

"Temporary flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia have been extended until January 2, 2023," the statement said.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.

Russia has closed part of its airspace in the south and central part of the country to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, amid the special military operation in Ukraine.