Russian federal budget deficit should decrease to 0.8% of GDP by 2025 — Putin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The deficit of Russia’s federal budget will be 2% of GDP in 2022, and by 2025 it should decrease to 0.8% of GDP, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

"We have a deficit budget, it's true. But [it is] around 2% (of GDP - TASS) this year. Next year, too. Then it will be 1% and in 2025 - less than 1 [%]. Somewhere around 0.8% (of GDP - TASS), we expect," he said.

"In other countries, both developing large states, and countries of the so-called developed market economy, the deficit is much larger," Putin said, citing the US and Chinese economies as an example.

"In all the leading economies, the deficit is somewhere beyond 5%. We don't have it," he concluded.