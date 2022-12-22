Kazakhstan’s exports to Russia up by 15.1% in January-September to $5.9 bln — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s export to Russia increased by 15.1% year-on-year in January-September to $5.9 bln, the republic's ambassador to Moscow Yermek Kosherbaev said in an interview with TASS.

"In general, exports from Kazakhstan to Russia in January-September increased by 15.1% and amounted to $5.9 billion," he said.

He added that in comparison with 2021, the number of commodity items of Kazakh exports to Russia increased from 640 to 1,050 items.

Kosherbaev attributed the growth to an increase in the supply of such goods as televisions, monitors and projectors - by 312 times, computers - by 215 times, telephones - by 88 times.

In January-September, Kazakh exports of alumina to Russia grew 2.1 times compared to the same period in 2021, exports of raw zinc grew 2.1 times, uranium supplies doubled.

Kazakhstan is also ready to increase supplies of metallurgical, machine-building and petrochemical products, food, chemical and light industry goods, vehicles, building materials and pharmaceuticals, the diplomat noted.

"Russian exports to Kazakhstan are also growing. Deliveries of oil products increased by 35%, semi-finished products and steel - by 22%, ores, precious metals - by 20%, exports of wheat doubled," he added.