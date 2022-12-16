Russia to boost grain supplies to Africa after restrictions lifted, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow intends to increase supplies of grain and fertilizers to African states once sanctions on Russian exports are removed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"First those barriers should be lifted. Once they are lifted, Malawi, I am sure, will be followed by many other African states as recipients of free grain, fertilizers and supplies on preferential terms from Russia," the diplomat noted.

Currently, the list of such countries has been expanded and it is being negotiated by the African Union and the UN’s World Food Program, he said. "I think there (in the list - TASS) we will see many African countries, our good friends, which we no doubt want and will help after Western representatives lift those barriers," Vershinin concluded.