Brent crude oil price up 5% on London’s ICE to $81.15 per barrel

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for February 2022 delivery went up by 4% on London's ICE on Tuesday to $81.15 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 7:44 pm Moscow time.

As of 8:06 pm, the price of Brent oil was up by 3.89% at $81.02 per barrel, while the WTI price was up by 3.91% at $76.03 per barrel.

Earlier, TC Energy stopped pumping through the Keystone pipeline after discovering a leak of about 14,000 barrels of oil. It is not yet known when pipeline oil supplies from fields in Canada to refineries off the Gulf of Mexico in the US can resume.

On Tuesday, OPEC maintained its forecast for the growth of world oil demand this year by 2.5 million barrels per day, up to 99.6 million bpd.