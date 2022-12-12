Rebranded Russian ‘McDonalds’ mulls entering CIS, other countries — General Director

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Vkusno I Tochka, formerly McDonalds in Russia, is considering franchising and entering the markets of the CIS countries, as well as other foreign states where McDonald's is not present, the fast-food chain’s General Director Oleg Paroev told TASS.

"As for the countries where McDonald's is not present, we are happy to consider them. Speaking about the CIS countries, these are Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan," Paroev said.

He added that Vkusno I Tochka can also go to non-CIS countries, where McDonald's is not present.

Responding to a question from TASS about which non-CIS countries are being considered, Paroev said: "As for the countries where McDonald's is not present, we can’t say that we are now considering any specific ones." However, he noted that one such large non-CIS country is Iran.

The chain’s owner Alexander Govor told TASS that the company plans to enter the new markets through the franchising model.

"If we think (about new markets - TASS), then only about a franchise," Govor said.

Paroev added that before entering new markets, it is currently important to ensure the continuity of supplies and logistics, which the chain plans to do during 2023.

The General Director of the fast-food chain explained to TASS that, according to its agreement with McDonald's Corporation, Vkusno I Tochka cannot work in those markets where McDonald's is already present.

According to the McDonald's 2021 annual report, the corporation's brand is present in 119 countries.

McDonald's shut down all its restaurants in Russia on March 14. On May 16, the global fast food giant, whose share in this market reached 7%, announced its withdrawal from Russia and, through the mediation of the Industry and Trade Ministry, sold the business to Alexander Govor. The chain operates under the brand Vkusno I Tochka (which translates to Tasty and That’s It) and is currently represented in 63 Russian regions. The company has resumed the operation of its restaurants nationwide. At present, more than 840 venues out of 850 are open.