Russia’s wheat exports might rise to 43.9 mln tons in 2022-2023 — experts

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Sovecon company, which specializes in studying agricultural markets, has raised its forecast for wheat exports from Russia in 2022-2023 agricultural year (July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023) from 43.7 mln metric tons to 43.9 mln metric tons, the company said in a statement.

"Sovecon raised its wheat export forecast for 2022-2023 from 43.7 mln tons to 43.9 mln tons at the current high shipment rates," the statement said.

In the Q4 of 2022, Sovecon expects Russia to ship 12.7 mln metric tons of wheat, up 33% from the same period last year. Total exports from July to December are estimated at 22.8 mln metric tons, close to the five-year average, experts said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, grain exports from Russia in 2022-2023 agricultural year (July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023) may reach 50 mln metric tons. "The president has set the task of exporting over 50 mln metric tons. We believe technically we can do it," First Deputy Minister Oksana Lut said. According to her, this year’s heavy yield will enable Russia to provide grain both domestically and to other countries.