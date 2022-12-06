Russian stocks down as main session begins on Tuesday

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the beginning of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, according to trading data.

As of 10:20 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.76% at 2,191.6 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 1.61% at 1,096.7 points. As trading opened, the MOEX slipped by 0.17% to 2,204.51 points, while the RTS decreased by 1.19% to 1,101.44 points.

As of 10:22 am., the dollar was up by 0.98% on Moscow Exchange at 62.96 rubles, while the euro was up by 0.46% at 66.1 rubles.