Anti-Russia sanctions obviously damaging European states themselves, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Anti-Russia sanctions are obviously damaging the European countries that have imposed them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when commenting on statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, adding that denying it is unprofessional.

Speaking about the influence of sanctions on Russia, Peskov said: "Certain problems obviously arise due to sanctions, though they have not been critical so far, one could argue with Mr. Scholz here." "Specialists perfectly see the process of the Russian economy’s adjustment to those conditions, and it is unprofessional to deny it," the spokesman said.

"Moreover, it would probably be unprofessional to conceal the damage that sanctions are causing to European countries, I mean regarding the sanctions that the Europeans have imposed against us. This damage is obvious, same as the damage of those sanctions to the German economy, all our specialists, specialists in Brussels and specialists in Berlin are perfectly aware of that," he noted.

Earlier, Scholz said that since the beginning of military actions in Ukraine it was clear that sanctions would remain for a long period of time, and that the efficiency of those restrictions was allegedly rising from week to week. Moscow should understand that not a single restriction will be lifted if Russia attempts to dictate the terms of the peace treaty, German Chancellor added.