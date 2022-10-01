Deliveries of Russian gas via Austria suspended, Gazprom seeks to resolve issue

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The transit of Russian gas via Austria has been suspended due to the refusal of an Austrian operator to confirm nominations over changes in regulations, Gazprom said.

The Russian company is currently working on resolving the issue together with its customers in Italy.

"The transit of Russian gas on Gazprom Еxport contracts via Austrian territory has been suspended due to the refusal of the Austrian operator to confirm transport nominations. The reason is related to regulative changes that were introduced in Austria in late September. Gazprom is working on resolving the problem jointly with Italian customers," the statement reads.