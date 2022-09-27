Russian embassy in Denmark says Nord Stream accidents need to be investigated

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Denmark on Tuesday said the Nord Stream accidents need to be investigated and the findings should be made public.

"The embassy assumes the accident will be subjected to a comprehensive investigation by the competent agencies enlisting all the means and forces that may take. The findings of that investigation should be made public," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

Earlier, three leaks were discovered at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines.