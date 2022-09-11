Istanbul Center authorizes departure of four ships with food from Ukrainian ports

UNITED NATIONS, September 11. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center on Sunday authorized the departure of four more ships with an overall 64,657 tonnes of food from Ukrainian ports.

According to the Center, The Safeer Aga bulk carried with 3,300 tonnes of soybeans will leave the port of port of Odessa for Turkey, The North Stark and Sally M ships will carry 27,500 tonnes of what and 6,857 tonnes of corn to Spain and Lebanon, respectively, from the port of Chernomorsk, and The Hadar bulf carrier will sail off from the port of Yuzhny for Italy with 23,500 tonnes of wheat and 3,500 tonnes of corn.

These ships are expected to sail off on Monday. Apart from that, the Ahmet Can with 2,800 tonnes of wheat bran will leave for Turkey, the Oris Sofi will deliver 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil to Lebanon and Turkey, and the Win Sino will deliver 43,500 tonnes of sunflower oil to India.

Since the launch of the Black Sea initiative on the export of grain and food, as many as 2,607,511 tonnes of cargoes have already been shipped. As many as 116 ship runs have been performed from Ukrainian ports.

Apart from that, the center’s specialists inspected 12 bulk carriers and are expected to inspect 15 more on Monday.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations. The United Nations’ task is to ensure the export of two to five million tonnes of food a month.