Boosting Russian-Chinese partnership important amid stepped-up US pressure — expert

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. The persistent bolstering of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia is particularly significant given the background of unilateral pressure by the US and certain Western countries that are aspiring to boost their hegemony on the international stage, Deputy Director of the Institute of Economics and Business Administration at the Pedagogical University of Central China (Wuhan) Zhou Weidi told a TASS correspondent on Thursday.

"Against the backdrop of the increasing hegemony of the United States and certain Western countries, it is extremely important to ensure the continuous expansion of the strategic partnership between China and Russia," he stressed, commenting on the Chinese side’s active participation in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "Currently, our countries are maintaining economic and political cooperation at a very high level," the expert added.

Zhou Weidi highlighted the necessity of coordinated joint measures to enhance Chinese-Russian cooperation in multiple directions at once. "In the current international situation, it is highly essential for Beijing and Moscow to support each other, while continuing to keep each other’s key interests in mind," he said.

According to the expert, since 2015, the EEF’s participants have constantly focused on the most poignant issues on the global agenda of trade and economic cooperation. "This time, the main theme is ‘On the Path to a Multipolar World.’ In fact, we see that it fully corresponds to these global trends that we are witnessing," he noted.

According to him, the large-scale Vladivostok-hosted forum is extremely pertinent given the attempts by the US and some Western countries to dominate in the world. "At this venue, China and Russia are deepening strategic cooperation. This will help shape equitable and fair international relations in the economic and political sphere based on a rational aspiration for peaceful co-existence," the expert added.

Zhou Weidi noted that the fact that Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu is participating in the event "confirms the extremely high level of the Chinese-Russian partnership." "The fact that he went to Russia while the pandemic is still in progress indicates that China is paying particular attention to cooperation with Russia," he concluded.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum is running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This time, more than 5,000 people from 67 countries and regions are participating. China sent a large delegation numbering over 200 people to the event.